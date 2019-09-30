PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people are gunned down in Philadelphia’s Kensington section overnight. Now, police are on the hunt for the shooter.
Gunshots rang out just before 3 a.m. Monday on D Street and Indiana Avenue.
Police say the victims were standing near a red car when a gunman opened fire on them.
“Real-time crime cameras did capture the victims all standing around a red vehicle. At one point, you see one of the female victims actually in the red vehicle and then she exits the red vehicle and that’s when the shooting occurs,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
A male victim died at the scene and two women were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say nearby surveillance cameras captured the shooting, and hopefully, that will lead them to the suspect.
“The description we have of the shooter is a male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, last seen running west on Indiana from D Street,” said Small.
So far, there is no motive for the shooting.
