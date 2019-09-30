Comments
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There’s a farm in Mercer County where they do things the old-fashioned way and allow visitors to do the same. The Howell Living History Farm also offers the longest running corn maze in New Jersey.
Isn’t it amazing what you can find when you get lost? That’s the fun at New Jersey’s longest running corn maze at Howell Living History Farm in Hopewell Township. It’s part of the Mercer County Park Commission and here, you’ll either surrender or succeed in a sea of cornstalks.
After you clock in, put on your thinking cap and go seeking the game pieces you need to get out. Getting out requires getting to know the farm a little better.
Watch the video above for more on the corn maze at Howell Living History Farm.
You must log in to post a comment.