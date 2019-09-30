CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a gunman who was involved in a wild shootout in broad daylight near Chester High School. The U.S. Marshals Service says 38-year-old Haneef Payne was arrested Monday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.
Payne was taken into custody without incident.
“Despite diligent efforts to avoid capture, Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Haneef Payne without incident in Lawrence Township, New Jersey this morning,” Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
Store surveillance video obtained by CBS3 reveals the gun battle that took place on the morning of Sept. 20 on the 600 block of West 10th Street. The video shows the suspect walking right up to another man and firing shots at him.
The male hiding behind the GMC appears to have fired back.
The other suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweat jacket with white stripes going down the sleeves and dark pants.
Payne was taken to Mercer County Correctional Center where he awaits extradition back to Chester.
