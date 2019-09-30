



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Scott has become a fan favorite around the City of Philadelphia ever since he came to the Sixers through a trade-deadline deal last season. Many thought that relationship between Scott and the fans may be damaged following an altercation the forward had with tailgaters ahead of an Eagles game, but Scott set the record straight during the team’s media day.

Before the first game of the season between the Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Scott, a Virginia native, wore a Washington jersey as he walked through tailgates. A video showed some Eagles fans approaching Scott and engaging in a scuffle at a tailgate in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field.

On Monday, Scott spoke out publicly about what happened that day and says he should’ve handled the situation differently.

“Looking back on it, I always play devil’s advocate with myself, I definitely should have walked away before it got to that point,” Scott said. “You know, I’m the professional. I got to be the bigger person and you walk away, and I didn’t.”

Scott went on to say he did not respond to the fans until certain remarks took it to another level.

“Once you take it to the next level, throwing all the slurs out there, now I have to see if you match the energy,” Scott told the media. “That’s what happened. I definitely got to be the bigger person, I should not have gotten to that point.”

Following the incident, Scott says there is no hard feelings against any fans, but he has no sympathy for those individuals.

“I don’t feel no way and Eagles fans, those guys don’t represent everyone. I still had fun, took pictures with fans and enjoyed the game,” he said.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal to stay in Philadelphia this past offseason. As he looks to put this “embarrassing” situation behind him, Scott described that day with one phrase.

“What a day.”