BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – It’s been two weeks today since Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen playing in a park in Bridgeton. Her mother is returning to that same park to speak, as authorities continue to search for her daughter.
Family Releases Home Videos Of Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez As Search Continues
Police believe a man lured 5-year-old Dulce away from the playground in Bridgeton City Park on Monday, Sept. 16.
Several agencies, including the FBI, are involved in the investigation.
“I’m really worried. As well as all my family is really worried about her because we haven’t heard anything. The only clue that I found is the van, the red van. That’s it,” Noema Alavez Perez said last time she spoke with Eyewitness News.
Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez Placed On FBI’s Most Wanted List
Police are looking for a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man who was seen driving a red van with tinted windows.
There is a reward for information leading to Dulce’s whereabouts.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the park that day to come forward.
