By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Detroit Lions player has reportedly been fined for ripping the helmet off Philadelphia Eagles’ Miles Sanders during a play which didn’t get flagged. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports Killebrew was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness.

 

Sanders had his helmet ripped off on a kickoff return when he was clotheslined by Killebrew, who also grabbed the facemask and spun it around.

There was no penalty called.

The blatant miss was nearly as obvious as the non-call on the pass interference in the Rams-Saints NFC championship game.

Todd Prukop was the back judge for both games.

The Lions won 27-24.

