PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Detroit Lions player has reportedly been fined for ripping the helmet off Philadelphia Eagles’ Miles Sanders during a play which didn’t get flagged. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports Killebrew was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness.
#Lions S Miles Killebrew was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness on his unflagged exorcism of #Eagles RB Miles Sanders’ helmet last week.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2019
Sanders had his helmet ripped off on a kickoff return when he was clotheslined by Killebrew, who also grabbed the facemask and spun it around.
The amount of things that could have happened to Miles Sanders’ neck and head here…for there to be no penalty is inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/zmkfaNvywd
— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) September 22, 2019
There was no penalty called.
The blatant miss was nearly as obvious as the non-call on the pass interference in the Rams-Saints NFC championship game.
Todd Prukop was the back judge for both games.
The Lions won 27-24.
