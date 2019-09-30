Comments
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -The Lehigh County coroner’s office says it will release autopsy reports on Monday on two children who died in Berks County. Investigators say the children’s mother found them unconscious in their home on Route 143 in Albany Township last Monday and rushed them to the hospital.
Four-year-old Brinley Snyder, and her 8-year-old brother, Connor, were pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.
The Berks County district attorney says this is only the beginning of a lengthy investigation. The DA’s office says they are interviewing everyone who knew the kids.
