By CBS3 Staff
New Jersey news, Trenton News


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect wounded during a police-involved shooting in Trenton on Sunday is now facing weapons charges. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joseph Reeves on Monday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday on the 1900 block of Calhoun Street.

Police say Reeves’ car, which was running, had heavy front-end damage, colliding with a green SUV and that it also had several bullet holes.

The on-duty officer’s encounter with Reeves remains under investigation.

