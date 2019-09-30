Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect wounded during a police-involved shooting in Trenton on Sunday is now facing weapons charges. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joseph Reeves on Monday.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday on the 1900 block of Calhoun Street.
Police say Reeves’ car, which was running, had heavy front-end damage, colliding with a green SUV and that it also had several bullet holes.
The on-duty officer’s encounter with Reeves remains under investigation.
