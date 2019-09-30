Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three men were injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Hunter Street.
Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the left elbow. Another man was shot once in the right hip.
Both men were transported by private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center and are in stable condition.
A third victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot once in the left thigh and is also in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation continues.
