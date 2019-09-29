



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The temperature roller coaster continues as we slide into October. September has been a very warm and dry month and it’s looking like a steamy start to the month of October.

The average high for October 1st is 72°, but this Tuesday we are forecasting highs in the low 80s. That is a good 10° above average and it only gets hotter from there.

A big pattern change will allow a ridge of high pressure to build into the upper levels of the atmosphere early this week and strengthen by Wednesday.

That means we are looking at a dry stretch of weather over the next few days as the main storm track stays well north of the Delaware Valley. Record breaking heat is also possible on Wednesday.

If we hit 90° on Wednesday, it wouldn’t be the first time Philadelphia has reached 90° in October. The latest 90° day recorded in the Philadelphia area was on October 10th, 1939.

Humidity levels will also be on the rise, so it will feel more like summer by the middle of the week. Don’t pack those summer clothes away just yet!

A strong cold front will move through on Thursday and bring an end to the hot and dry weather. RELIEF! Rain chances are back in the forecast by the end of the week with highs in the 70s on Thursday and 60s on Friday.

You may finally be able to wear your new fall clothes this upcoming weekend as highs will only be in the 60s!

CBS3’s Tiffany Savona reports.