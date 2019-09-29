NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Weather may be to blame for a fire that swept through a Chester County church and quickly engulfed its roof. This happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Coventry Hills Church of Christ in North Coventry Township.
Fire officials say the church was badly damaged by the flames. So far, investigators have not determined if lighting started the fire.
A look at the fire damage inside Coventry Hills Church of Christ. A fire ripped through the sanctuary late Saturday night pic.twitter.com/pdOZiQoiPW
— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 29, 2019
“Within about a minute or two we had fire break through the roof in the center of the building. So the fire kind of ran the roof line, so the damage is pretty heavy right now,” says North Coventry’s Fire Company Deputy Chief Chuck Hipple.
One firefighter did suffer minor injuries, but he was treated at the scene and released.
There is no word on what the church’s congregation plans to do in the meantime.
