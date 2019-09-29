Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was injured when an apartment building partially collapsed in the city’s Germantown section, according to police. This happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday along the 5300 block of Wayne Avenue.
Police say the building is undergoing renovations and part of its north side wall collapsed.
My dad’s apartment building just collapsed 5300 block of Wayne Avenue in Germantown. 1 person transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/sziCuFfCLs
— Jerod (@newsmanjerod) September 29, 2019
The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
