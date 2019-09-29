Comments
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of the New Jersey Turnpike was shut down following a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer. The single-vehicle accident happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on the southbound side of the turnpike near exit 4.
State Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling in the southbound lanes when it struck a concrete median before crossing all three southbound lanes, overturning and bursting into flames. The driver died at the scene.
Southbound lanes on the turnpike were reopened around 10 a.m. Sunday.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police are still investigating.
