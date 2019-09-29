  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CBS3 Pet Project, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. She was joined by PSPCA volunteer Megan Reilly Delagatti who discussed the process of rehabilitating a dog who was involving in dog fighting.

You can watch the full discussion above. 

This week’s adoptable pets:

Robin: This 3-year-old male tiger cat was rescued alongside 10 other cats by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team in early July. They originally thought he may be a candidate for our working cat program, Robin has made great progress and is becoming more talkative and social.

Mia: This cute Chihuahua was transferred out of the PSPCA’s care on Sunday and was transferred to Street Tails Rescue.

Billie Jean: She is a young pittie mix who was found as a stray and sadly no one came to claim her. Now she’s in search of her “fur-ever” family. She appears to be house trains and though a bit nervous, warms up very quickly.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s now open every day. For more information on how to adopt, click here.

