



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every child has a story to tell. As some wrote down their favorite ones, others shared their own writing Saturday in front of the Benjamin Franklin Institute during the second annual MightyFest hosted by the Mighty Writers.

“Once there was a girl who never had candy and she had a pop and she went crazy,” Nola Delrusso said.

The carnival at Aviator Park was about teaching youngsters about the power of the pen.

“We believe writing makes you mighty because when you write you are able to articulate your thoughts,” Mighty Writers Education Director Rachel Loeper said.

The event was the Mighty Writers’ second annual MightyFest.

“We teach kids to think clearly and write with clarity,” Loeper said.

The nonprofit offers free programs to children in various locations in Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey. Educators reach about 3,500 students a year.

“MightyFest gives us an opportunity to meet new families, to get introduced and to bring communities from different parts of the city together in one location,” Loeper said.

It offers everything from comic book ideas to tips on writing a short story.

The program launched in 2009 and organizers say it’s working.

“After a bit of year with us, they are working at 75% proficiency for writing. City wide, the statistics are about 24-25% of kids are proficient or advanced in writing so we’re seeing a lot of our kids get up to speed quickly,” Loeper said.

So whether you’re working on your first book or letting to get better at writing, organizers hope to improve writing success, one sentence at a time.

To visit the Mighty Writers’ website, click here.