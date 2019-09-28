Comments
FAIRVIEW, N.J. (CBS) — Three missing children from Camden County’s Fairview neighborhood have been found safe, police say. Authorities say 12-year-old Kamirae Green, 13-year-old Jayda Turner and 12-year-old Onye Fisher were located Saturday.
Green was reported missing on Saturday morning from his home on Octagon Road.
Turner, also of Octagon Road, and Fisher, of Minnesota Road, were also reported missing.
All three children were safely located Saturday.
