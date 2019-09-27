PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While Eagles nation was celebrating a shootout win over the Green Bay Packers Thursday night, they made sure to remind a certain NFC East rival what they think of them. A section full of Eagles fans interrupted Carson Wentz’s postgame interview with Philly’s favorite chant.
Wentz broke out into laughter as “Dallas sucks” chants took over Lambeau Field.
“It’s hard to focus with my fans right now. I don’t know if they can hear that at home but,” Wentz said as he continued to laugh.
"I think we are going to build on this offensively, and get this thing rolling."@cj_wentz celebrates this big win for the @Eagles in Green Bay. 👇
📺: #TNF Postgame on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ieMNLaBmhs
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 27, 2019
Fans could be heard singing the Eagles fight song, chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S,” “Carson Wentz,” and “MVP” — and booing Michael Irvin anytime he asked a question.
The Birds beat the Packers 34-27 in Green Bay last night and head back home to face the New York Jets on Oct. 6.
