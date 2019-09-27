PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia middle school teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually coercing a 12-year-old boy. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old Christopher O’Sullivan, of Philadelphia, coerced the young boy to take a sexually explicit photograph and text it to him.
Officials also say O’Sullivan discussed sexual activity with the boy over texts.
The alleged incidents happened between June 21 and July 23. O’Sullivan was arrested on Aug. 30 in Plattsburgh, New York, and has been detained since.
“The defendant’s alleged abuse of his position of trust in our community for his perverse gratification is over,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Williams. “Child sexual exploitation is appallingly pervasive, exacerbated by the easy availability of digital media and communications, and it demands an aggressive response.”
O’Sullivan has been charged with manufacturing child pornography and using a facility of interstate commerce to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.
O’Sullivan faces between 15 to life in prison if convicted, and a $500,000 fine.
