By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Darby News

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are warning parents and children to be on high alert after two reports of suspicious men in the area of Burmont and Township Line. Police say, in both incidents, a suspicious man approached or followed children.

Police say in one incident a man was driving a black sedan and in the second incident a dark-colored van with pinstripes.

The suspects are described as a white or Hispanic male. No further description has been released.

If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

