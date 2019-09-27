UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are warning parents and children to be on high alert after two reports of suspicious men in the area of Burmont and Township Line. Police say, in both incidents, a suspicious man approached or followed children.
We have received two reports of suspicious males in the area of Burmont and Township Line in the last two weeks. In each incident a white and/or Hispanic male approached or followed children.
Police say in one incident a man was driving a black sedan and in the second incident a dark-colored van with pinstripes.
Children, teens and parents are urged to remain aware of their surroundings and immediately report anything suspicious by calling 911.
The suspects are described as a white or Hispanic male. No further description has been released.
