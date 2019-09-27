Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are hoping to identify the people seen in these surveillance photos. Police say the suspects broke into lockers at the YMCA and used stolen credit cards in Upper Darby and Sharon Hill.
Investigators say they spend thousands of dollars on the credit cards.
The below depicted persons are believed to have broke into numerous lockers at the YMCA and then used the stolen credit cards in Upper Darby and Sharon Hill for thousands of dollars.
Info? Call 610-734-7693, DM, or email. pic.twitter.com/ugCLlU2wZm
— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 26, 2019
If you recognize the suspects, contact Upper Darby Police at 610-734-7693.
