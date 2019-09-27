Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study from the journal Current Biology says too much exercise may lead to bad eating decisions. Researchers compared brain MRIs from athletes who trained normally with tests from athletes who over-trained.
The ones who over-trained showed more fatigue in the “control” part of their brains. That’s the part that helps delay self-gratification.
The study was small as it only included 37 participants, all of them male triathletes.
