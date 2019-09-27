BREAKING:Collingswood High School Student Taken Into Police Custody After Bringing Handgun To School
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Health, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study from the journal Current Biology says too much exercise may lead to bad eating decisions. Researchers compared brain MRIs from athletes who trained normally with tests from athletes who over-trained.

Milk Is Better Than Water For Hydration, Researchers Say

The ones who over-trained showed more fatigue in the “control” part of their brains. That’s the part that helps delay self-gratification.

The study was small as it only included 37 participants, all of them male triathletes.

Comments