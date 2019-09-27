Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Phillies’ season may not be coming to the end that many anticipated when the team signed superstar Bryce Harper to a 13-year deal last offseason. But that did not stop fans from getting wrapped up in all of the Harpermania.
MLB.com released a list of 2019’s top-selling jerseys and Harper’s is second only to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
Harper is accompanied by fellow sluggers like Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman.
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
- José Altuve, Houston Astros
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
