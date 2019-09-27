  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bryce Harper, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Phillies’ season may not be coming to the end that many anticipated when the team signed superstar Bryce Harper to a 13-year deal last offseason. But that did not stop fans from getting wrapped up in all of the Harpermania.

MLB.com released a list of 2019’s top-selling jerseys and Harper’s is second only to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Harper is accompanied by fellow sluggers like Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman.

  1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  2. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  3. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
  5. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
  6. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
  7. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
  8. José Altuve, Houston Astros
  9. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
  10. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

Too see the full list click here.

