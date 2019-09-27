HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement officer is joining several other top state Democratic officials in backing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use by adults. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a Friday statement on Twitter that he changed his mind after months of internal research and discussions with law enforcement colleagues.

🗣️ANNOUNCEMENT After months of internal research & discussions with fellow law enforcement, I am in support of efforts to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana use for Pennsylvanians over the age of 21. — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) September 27, 2019

“Continuing to criminalize adult personal marijuana use is a waste of limited law enforcement resources, it disproportionately impacts our minority communities and it does not make us safer. We must also expunge records of those with non-violent marijuana use convictions,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro’s announcement comes two days after Gov. Tom Wolf made a similar announcement that he supports it. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, both Democrats, have long supported the idea, too.

As the Legislature considers this issue, I will continue to prioritize serious threats in our communities — like the opioid crisis — and invest in educating our kids on the risks of substance abuse. — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) September 27, 2019

However, leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature have pushed back forcefully and said they oppose it.

Only two state legislatures, in Vermont and Illinois, have passed bills to legalize marijuana. Voters in nine other states legalized marijuana through referendum, an avenue that Pennsylvania law doesn’t allow.

