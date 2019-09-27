BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Searching For Man Who Assaulted 71-Year-Old Recreation Center Employee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Over a dozen students in the city’s West Oak Lane section are being evaluated by medics after police say they were given marijuana-laced edibles by a classmate. The incident happened at West Oak Lane Charter School on Stenton Avenue, just after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say a student bought marijuana-infused Rice Krispie treats online and brought them to school.

At least 15 seventh-graders, around the age of 12, fell ill after eating the treats.

The student accused of bringing in the treats may be facing charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

