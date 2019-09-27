  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coffee, Local TV, National Coffee Day, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coffee lovers might consider this Sunday to be the best day of the year — it’s National Coffee Day! Whether you like it black or loaded with sugary flavors, coffee is always there to pick you up when you’re feeling tired.

National Coffee Day is celebrated on Sept. 29 annually and this year, several coffee shops in the Philadelphia area are offering coffee deals and freebies to celebrate.

  • Homegrown Coffee and Creations — If you’re looking to try a new coffee shop that gives you a complete Philly feel, head to this popular South Philadelphia coffee shop. They are offering $1 any size coffees all day. 
  • Dunkin’ Donuts — You can head to your local Dunkin’ for a special buy one, get one deal on any hot coffee.

  • Godiva — This chocolate shop is kicking off the coffee celebration early with a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee at Godiva Cafe locations.

  • Wawa — Wawa rewards members can visit their local Wawa for a free cup of joe on National Coffee Day.

  • Sheetz — The popular Pennsylvania gas station is giving away free cold brews, any size or flavor on Sept. 29 for any customer who orders through the app.
  • Krispy Kreme — Did someone say free doughnut? Not only is Krispy Kreme offering customers free coffee, you get a free glazed doughnut too!
  • 7-Eleven — Last, but not least, 7-Eleven is offering $1 any size coffee with the 7Rewards app. Click here to download the app.

Comments