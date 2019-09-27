



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coffee lovers might consider this Sunday to be the best day of the year — it’s National Coffee Day! Whether you like it black or loaded with sugary flavors, coffee is always there to pick you up when you’re feeling tired.

National Coffee Day is celebrated on Sept. 29 annually and this year, several coffee shops in the Philadelphia area are offering coffee deals and freebies to celebrate.

Homegrown Coffee and Creations — If you’re looking to try a new coffee shop that gives you a complete Philly feel, head to this popular South Philadelphia coffee shop. They are offering $1 any size coffees all day.

Dunkin’ Donuts — You can head to your local Dunkin’ for a special buy one, get one deal on any hot coffee.

🗓 Mark your calendars 🗓 The best coffee holiday of the year is coming! ☕ On National Coffee Day, 9.29.19, buy one hot coffee, get another hot coffee free ☕. Of equal or lesser value. Participation may vary. pic.twitter.com/0UY7gGe9G5 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 25, 2019

Godiva — This chocolate shop is kicking off the coffee celebration early with a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee at Godiva Cafe locations.

Wawa — Wawa rewards members can visit their local Wawa for a free cup of joe on National Coffee Day.

Sheetz — The popular Pennsylvania gas station is giving away free cold brews, any size or flavor on Sept. 29 for any customer who orders through the app.

Krispy Kreme — Did someone say free doughnut? Not only is Krispy Kreme offering customers free coffee, you get a free glazed doughnut too!