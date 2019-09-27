Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed in a crash in Philadelphia’s Bustleton section Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Bustleton Avenue and Welsh Road just before 8:30 p.m.
Police say the man was driving a maroon Nissan northbound on Old Bustleton Avenue when he collided with a silver Lexus that was trying to make a left turn onto Old Bustleton.
The Nissan then smashed into a pole. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is not known at this time.
Two women in the Lexus were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
