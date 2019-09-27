Comments
Lincoln defeats Frankford 20-17
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.
Seneca defeats Cherry Hill West 35-7
Pennsauken defeats Cherry Hill East 26-11
Timber Creek defeats Vineland 44-10
Mainland defeats Bridgeton 29-8
Haddon Heights defeats Audubon 19-13
Delaware Military defeats St. Elizabeth 43-0
Phoenixville defeats Pottstown 26-18
Owen J. Roberts defeats Boyertown 35-3
