BREAKING:Berks County Authorities Investigating Mysterious Deaths Of 2 Young Children Found Unconscious In Home
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Friday Football Frenzy, Local, Local TV, Upper Dublin High School


FORT WASHINGTON, Pa (CBS) — It was once said that nature is not a place to visit, it is our home. For a few students from Upper Dublin High School, that is exactly how they see Robbins Park.

credit: CBS3

“We’ve all been here, we grew up going there,” said high school junior Aivdan Pullian. Which is why they have a vision for its future.

The project-based learning class has their eyes set on the Cheston building – which currently serves as a nature center and classroom. But they aspire to make it into a living building.

A building that is entirely environmentally friendly.

Watch the video to hear more about Upper Dublin’s award-winning science program.

Vittoria Woodill

Comments