Comments
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa (CBS) — It was once said that nature is not a place to visit, it is our home. For a few students from Upper Dublin High School, that is exactly how they see Robbins Park.
“We’ve all been here, we grew up going there,” said high school junior Aivdan Pullian. Which is why they have a vision for its future.
The project-based learning class has their eyes set on the Cheston building – which currently serves as a nature center and classroom. But they aspire to make it into a living building.
A building that is entirely environmentally friendly.
Watch the video to hear more about Upper Dublin’s award-winning science program.
You must log in to post a comment.