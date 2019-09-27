



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Avonte Maddox is doing okay following a scary collision with another Eagle on Thursday night. Maddox was taken off the field on a stretcher after being knocked out in a collision with teammate Andrew Sendejo late in the 4th Quarter.

Head coach Doug Pederson said he has movement in all of his extremities and was coherent when being taken off the field.

Maddox was called for pass interference on the play.

Andrew Sendejo lit up his own teammate, Avonte Maddox!

The Green Bay Packers also had a player suffer a scary injury.

Running back Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett on the Packers first offensive play of the game.

Barnett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Williams laid motionless on the field for several minutes while being tended to by a host of medical personnel.

He was able to give a thumbs-up signal, as he was being rolled away.

Barnett was the first player to approach him and says he apologized.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody, because this is our livelihood,” Barnett said. “I don’t wish that part on nobody. I heard he’s doing all right and he’s good. I told him my apologies afterwards, and he knows this is a violent sport.”

The Packers said Williams had feelings and movement in all of his extremities but he remained out for the rest of the game and was evaluated for head and neck injuries.

The Eagles beat the Packers 34-27.

