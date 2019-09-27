



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox suffered a concussion and neck injury in Thursday night’s win against the Packers, the team announced. Maddox was taken off the field on a stretcher after being knocked out in a scary collision with teammate Andrew Sendejo late in the fourth quarter.

“Avonte Maddox was evaluated at the hospital last night and diagnosed with a concussion and a neck injury. Doctors determined he was safe to travel with the team to undergo further testing,” the Eagles tweeted.

Maddox let fans know he was OK via Twitter on Friday morning.

“Everything is going well. Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good,” Maddox tweeted.

Andrew Sendejo lit up his own teammate, Avonte Maddox! Listen to the hit! SHEESH! pic.twitter.com/suv5qrat9q — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 27, 2019

The Green Bay Packers also had a player suffer a scary injury.

Running back Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett on the Packers first offensive play of the game.

Williams posted to his Instagram letting fans know he was OK.

“Appreciate it everyone for checking on me, I’m Gucci. Only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team. It’s all gonna be good… LONG SZN,” Williams post read.

“It’s all gonna be good.” An update from #Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Bd3Kf1xCgN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 27, 2019

Barnett was the first player to approach him and says he apologized.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody, because this is our livelihood,” Barnett said. “I don’t wish that part on nobody. I heard he’s doing all right and he’s good. I told him my apologies afterwards, and he knows this is a violent sport.”

