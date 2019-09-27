DOVER, Del. (CBS) — With the months of October and November quickly approaching, Delaware State Police are cautioning drivers to be alert and slow down to help prevent deer-related crashes. State police say the majority of deer activity resulting in crashes happen during the dusk and dawn hours, and can happen on major roads as well as backroads.
They added that drivers should be on the lookout for “Deer Crossing” signs that mark commonly traveled areas.
When you see a deer crossing, police urge drivers to slow down immediately until you pass the crossing point.
If you hit a deer, state police say you should stop at the scene, get your car off the road if possible and call police. They say you should not touch the animal or get too close.
Police say a frightened and wounded deer can cause serious injury to a well-meaning person trying to ‘help — you could be bit, kicked or even gored by a buck’s antlers.
