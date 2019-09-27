BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Searching For Man Who Assaulted 71-Year-Old Recreation Center Employee
SEAFORD, Del. (AP) – “The Star-Spangled Banner” isn’t an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition surprised spectators at a Delaware volleyball game. The Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Tuesday game against Milford High.

A letter by Superintendent David Perrington says pre-game proceedings will be improved, per an investigation into the lapse. Officials didn’t immediately explain how Barr’s version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, came to be used.

It says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the country and its armed forces. It says the district will use a district-approved version in the future.

