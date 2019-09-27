Comments
MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A $5,000 reward is being offered after three bronze plaques at the Monmouth County 9/11 memorial at the Mount Mitchell Scenic Overlook were stolen. Atlantic Highlands Police says the plaques were taken sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.
The plaques were bolted to stones along the walkway leading to a large eagle sculpture at the memorial. Each plaque has a timeline of the tragic events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001.
Police say only one plaque remains now at the memorial.
Monmouth County Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives in this case. You can submit a tip at 1-800-671-4400. You can also call the Atlantic Highlands Police Headquarters at 732-291-1212.
