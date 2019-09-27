Comments
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating the mysterious deaths of two young children in Berks County. Four-year-old Brinley Snyder and 8-year-old Conner Snyder, both of Albany Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Thursday.
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office tells CBS3 the two children were found unconscious Monday at a home on the 2400 block of Route 143. Authorities are not yet saying what led to the children’s discovery.
It’s not known yet what caused their deaths.
An autopsy will be performed.
The Berks County DA’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
District Attorney John Adams says “there is no threat to the public.”
