BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — If you have a sweet tooth, we have a sweet spot for you. In this weeks’s Taste With Tori, Vittoria Woodill takes us to a charming bakery in Bucks County where you’ll find delicious desserts and so much more.
In Bristol Borough, there’s a bake shop with a French twist that has monsieurs and mademoiselles saying bonjour to delicious baked goods and au revoir to breakfast and lunch delights that go bye-bye way too fast!
It’s Angelina’s, a sweet little place owned by Angela and Sergio.
The couple thought the block in Bristol could be just a little sweeter with a spoonful of sugar and maybe some fresh-dipped donuts.
Watch the video above for more on Angelina’s.
