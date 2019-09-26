Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested an 18-year-old man in a shooting that caused a stray bullet to enter a North Philadelphia home, injuring a 19-year-old mother and her 1-year-old child. Jaron Mont, of Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related gun charges on Thursday.
The incident happened on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street around 1:45 p.m. Monday. A gunshot, which was fired two blocks away, went through the 19-year-old woman’s front door and hit drywall.
Police say the woman suffered a graze wound to the chest after hearing the gunshots and her 1-year-old child suffered a laceration to the eye.
They were both taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
