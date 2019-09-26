Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A worker was reportedly killed while removing the debris pile at the Martin Tower site in Bethlehem on Thursday. The Morning Call reports the man was pinned by hydraulic equipment at the former Bethlehem Steel headquarters.
Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio confirmed the death to The Morning Call.
The incident is now being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Martin Tower was the largest building in the Lehigh Valley since it opened in 1972 as Bethlehem Steel Corporations’ main headquarters.
The iconic 21-story tower was imploded in May. Crews used 485 pounds of explosives to demolish the vacant building.
