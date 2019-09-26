PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia NAACP is asking Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf for help to get SEPTA to deal with what the group calls a “toxic work environment.” For the past 18 months, the organization has advocated on behalf of more than 160 workers.
They say they’ve been harassed, retaliated against and treated with hostility by low-level SEPTA supervisors before being terminated.
Philadelphia NAACP President Rodney Muhammad says the NAACP met with SEPTA then took their grievances to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and state officials, but no action was taken.
“You call my office and tell me what the NAACP should be looking into, today I’m telling you what you should be looking into. You should be looking into the files that the NAACP turned over to your office,” Muhammad said.
SEPTA issued a statement saying it is committed to diversity and is open to further discussions with Muhammad.
The NAACP plans to march on the issue in the coming days.
