  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Race Street, just before noon on Thursday.

Police say a man in his late 20s was shot multiple times in the neck and chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In West Philadelphia

No arrests have been made.

Comments