Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Race Street, just before noon on Thursday.
Police say a man in his late 20s was shot multiple times in the neck and chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
