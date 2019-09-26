



WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – It’s a wish come true for a South Jersey teenager as he heads to Las Vegas to join his favorite hero police officers. Fifteen-year-old Riley Carty was surprised with a special police escort and honor guard to the airport early Thursday morning.

Riley lives with epilepsy and the Make-A-Wish Foundation is fulfilling his dream of joining the men and women in blue in Las Vegas, where he’ll serve as an officer for a day.

He says they are his heroes because of how they handled the 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival.

“I remember him coming to me and saying, ‘Mom, did you see what happened there?’ They kept helping people, they were getting the shooter but they were still grabbing people and putting them into cars and driving them to the hospitals. For him that’s what it is all about,” Riley’s mother said.

Riley will be with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as they mark the second anniversary of the Oct. 1 tragedy and he will spend an entire day working alongside officers.