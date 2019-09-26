  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Joel Embiid, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Eagles news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid usually sets Philadelphia sports fans ablaze from excitement with his social media posts, but the Sixers’ superstar has turned heel. Embiid on Thursday night revealed that he’s rooting against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moments before the Eagles kicked off against the Green Bay Packers, Embiid tweeted, “Go Pack Go.”

This, of course, did not play well with the Philly fans.

A thorough social media investigation, however, revealed that this was not Embiid’s first tweets cheering on the Packers. Embiid may actually be a Packers fan.

Still, Eagles fans certainly are sad about this.

