PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid usually sets Philadelphia sports fans ablaze from excitement with his social media posts, but the Sixers’ superstar has turned heel. Embiid on Thursday night revealed that he’s rooting against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Moments before the Eagles kicked off against the Green Bay Packers, Embiid tweeted, “Go Pack Go.”
Go Pack Go
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 27, 2019
This, of course, did not play well with the Philly fans.
What is wrong with you
— flyeaglesfly (@gpstuhler) September 27, 2019
I am disgusted
— 𝘍𝘭𝘺𝘦𝘳 🤙🏾 (@Flyer096) September 27, 2019
Not cool, Joel pic.twitter.com/5Q1HBG9uDE
— Sports Are Philly (@SportsArePhilly) September 27, 2019
You hacked?
— 100T Alpaca (@100TAlpaca) September 27, 2019
sir, please. pic.twitter.com/H36xOASdgK
— Zainab Javed (@zrjaved) September 27, 2019
— Alex Andersen (@AA_battery50) September 27, 2019
A thorough social media investigation, however, revealed that this was not Embiid’s first tweets cheering on the Packers. Embiid may actually be a Packers fan.
Let's go Packers.. Let's shock the world #GoPackGo
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 5, 2017
GO PACKERS BRO pic.twitter.com/6CBYcb0lO9
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 2, 2015
Still, Eagles fans certainly are sad about this.
You must log in to post a comment.