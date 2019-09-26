



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An attempted home invasion in South Philadelphia came to a fatal end when police say the homeowner shot and killed the suspect. That homeowner is now recovering after he was nearly shot in the head while fighting off the intruder.

Philadelphia police and medics found the suspect shot dead inside a home on the 2200 block of Darien Street, just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They found a male laying on the first-floor living room, by the bottom of the steps. He was slumped over bleeding heavily from his head and body,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police believe the suspect and the homeowner were struggling over a gun.

“The 22-year-old homeowner along with other members inside the house believe that this individual entered the property to commit a home invasion. We believe there may have been a struggle from the 22-year old homeowner,” Small said.

The homeowner was grazed by a bullet in his head and the alleged suspect, who police say was wearing gloves, was shot multiple times.

Investigators found at least seven spent shell casings in the first-floor living room. Detectives also found a semi-automatic handgun next to the man killed.

Meanwhile over on 5th and Pierce Streets, a second scene was held after witnesses spotted what appeared to be the getaway car.

“From witnesses, they did see a vehicle flee the scene and there may have been a second person that tried to gain entry,” Small said. “Police did stop that vehicle at 5th and Pierce Street, and inside that vehicle, all three of those individuals were transported to homicide.”

The 22-year-old homeowner is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital. He is cooperating with police.

Police say there were other adult family members on the second floor of the home at the time of the shooting. Detectives are interviewing them.

The incident remains under investigation.