GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS/AP) — How’s that for a must-win game? The desperate Eagles went into Green Bay and outlasted the Packers for a 34-27 win Thursday night.
With the Packers inside the 10-yard line and under a minute to go, linebacker Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone to seal the game for the Eagles.
Carson Wentz and the Eagles’ offense were phenomenal. Wentz finished 16 for 27 with three touchdowns and 160 yards.
The Birds finally got the run game going, torching the Packers for 177 rush yards. Jordan Howard finished with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving.
After punting on their first two possessions of the game, the Birds scored touchdowns on four straight drives — not including a kneel to end the first half.
The Eagles’ secondary was torched by Rodgers and Davante Adams.
Adams racked up 180 receiving yards on 10 receptions, but the defense came through when it needed to. Rodgers finished with 422 passing yards.
Nursing a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Birds’ D forced a turnover on downs with the Packers one yard away from the tying score.
