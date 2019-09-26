Comments
WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – An 11-month-old in Chester County is recovering from a heroin and fentanyl overdose. Investigators say a family member found the child unconscious and not breathing inside a parked vehicle on Limestone Road in West Fallowfield Township, around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Pennsylvania State Police say the child’s parents, Charles R. Salzman Jr. and Kristen Bristow, had fallen asleep in the car after ingesting the drug. Troopers say the baby was inside the car with his parents and somehow found and ingested the heroin when they were asleep.
When EMS arrived at the scene they administered three doses of Narcan to the baby and immediately transported him to AI duPont Hospital in Delaware.
Troopers found numerous bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside the home on Limestone Road.
Salzman Jr. and Bristow were charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.
They were both taken to Chester County Prison.
