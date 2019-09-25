



VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The Vineland School District has taken action against a teacher for an alleged offensive social media post about the mother of missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez. The school district told CBS3 in a statement that “appropriate action was taken” against Jennifer Hewitt Bishop.

The school district says it was made aware of the post last Friday.

“Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher,” the district said in a statement.

An outcome for Hewitt Bishop’s status will be made after the district consults with the Board of Education’s Personnel Committee.

Dulce went missing from Bridgeton City Park on Monday, Sept. 16. Police say she was playing with her little brother while her 19-year-old mother, Noema Alavez Perez, sat in a nearby parking lot.

Police believe Dulce was abducted.

An Amber Alert issued last Tuesday for Dulce remains in effect.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, man, and standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He has no facial hair but he does have acne. Police say he put Dulce in a red SUV or van.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant, black and white pants, and white shoes.

*** If you have any information, please call police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411. ***