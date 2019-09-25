



VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Vineland police want to get the word out about so-called diversion burglaries. Police say thieves are targeting the elderly, distracting them by offering to do yard work.

While many landscaping companies would be happy to have your business, police in Vineland want you to be careful with people who knock on your door.

Just a few days ago, two people were robbed.

“Some residents had people approach them, knock on their door, allowed them into the home,” Vineland Police Lt. Matthew Browne said. “Then tried to get them to come back outside so another subject could enter and burglarize the residence.”

Both of these theft-by-deception robberies happened last Friday during the middle of the day in East Vineland.

The two suspects — one who appeared to be white and another Hispanic — made off with cash, jewelry and other valuables.

Police say they appear to be preying on elderly victims.

Daniel Westcott says one of the victims lives across the street from him on Chestnut Avenue.

Immediately after the robbery, police checked with neighbors to see if there were more victims and to tell them to be on the lookout.

“That’s just wrong,” Westcott said. “Three cops came here and knocked on my door and asked me if I was robbed. I said no.”

Vineland police say the thieves are driving around in a grey pickup truck.

As they investigate these two robberies, they warn everyone to ask a lot of questions when people come to your door and don’t let them in.

“A lot of places will have type of photo ID, some type of company identification and can be verified through another source,” Browne said. “Use good sense and if something doesn’t feel right or if think something isn’t right, you shouldn’t let them into your house.”

Consumer experts say anyone comes to your door offering a service should be willing to come back.

Once they give you a card, you can check them out and schedule an appointment.