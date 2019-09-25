PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of North Front Street and West Lippencott Street shortly after 10 p.m.
Police arrived on the scene to find two gunshot victims.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
Police say a 40-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder and is in stable condition at Temple.
While investigating the scene, police say a third victim showed up to Temple Health’s Episcopal Campus with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim’s age is not known at this time.
Police say at least seven shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.
Several businesses in the area have surveillance cameras and police are working to obtain those videos for clues on the shooter.
