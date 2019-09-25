Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two men wanted in an attempted robbery that happened in broad daylight in South Philadelphia. Surveillance video shows the two suspects pinning the victim against a wall on the 1300 block of Kater Street on Sept. 11 around 4:30 p.m.
When the man refused to give up his cellphone and money, the suspects ran away.
The suspects were last seen heading east on Kater Street.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.
