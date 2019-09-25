PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the man wanted in the robbery of a cleaners in the city’s Overbrook section. The robbery happened at Crystal Custom Cleaners located on the 7700 block of City Avenue on Sept. 10 around 10 a.m.
Police say a man entered the cleaners pointing a gun at a store employee and demanded money. He took approximately $300 before leaving the store.
He was last seen heading eastbound towards 77th Street.
The suspect is described as an African American man, standing 6-foot-1. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black T-shirt, with light-colored pants that appeared to have a paint stain on them, and gray and black sneakers.
He may also have tattoos on at least his left forearm.
If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding the crime, contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.
