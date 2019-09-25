  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, philadelphia, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check out this close call. Natalaya Hines was at a park with her Yorkie Maltese, Sugarfoot, when a hawk swooped down and nearly snatched her dog.

It happened in Overbrook Park on Sunday.

Hines says it was a scary moment.

“I guess Sugarfoot was too quick or something and it just happened so quickly but I wasn’t thinking much of it at the time,” Hines said. “It was a bunch of birds. I thought she was a little bit too big for them but come to find out she wasn’t.”

Hines says she will now use a leash to help keep her beloved dog safe outdoors.

