PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check out this close call. Natalaya Hines was at a park with her Yorkie Maltese, Sugarfoot, when a hawk swooped down and nearly snatched her dog.
It happened in Overbrook Park on Sunday.
Hines says it was a scary moment.
“I guess Sugarfoot was too quick or something and it just happened so quickly but I wasn’t thinking much of it at the time,” Hines said. “It was a bunch of birds. I thought she was a little bit too big for them but come to find out she wasn’t.”
Hines says she will now use a leash to help keep her beloved dog safe outdoors.
